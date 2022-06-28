IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 9:48 AM ET

Mississippi House Primary Runoff Election Results

Winner
2 / 2 GOP House races called

Mississippi Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 3 Runoff
H 3
99% in
  • M. Guest
    INCUMBENT
    67.4%
    46,439
  • M. Cassidy
    32.6%
    22,504
99% in
House 4 Runoff
H 4
99% in
  • M. Ezell
    53.6%
    30,810
  • S. Palazzo
    INCUMBENT
    46.4%
    26,646
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results