Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Montana House Primary Election Results

Winner
2 / 2 DEM House races called
Winner
2 / 2 GOP House races called

Montana Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • M. Tranel
    64.9%
    36,829
  • C. Neumann
    26.8%
    15,227
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • P. Ronning
    58.5%
    21,887
  • M. Sweeney
    22.8%
    8,550
99% in

Montana Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • R. Zinke
    41.7%
    35,241
  • A. Olszewski
    39.8%
    33,633
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • M. Rosendale
    INCUMBENT
    75.7%
    73,141
  • K. Austin
    12.3%
    11,884
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

