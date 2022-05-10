IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Nebraska Attorney General Primary Election Results: Hilgers wins GOP primary, NBC News projects

The Nebraska attorney general race is an open seat after incumbent Doug Peterson opted not to seek a third term. In the Republican primary, Mike Hilgers defeated Jennifer Hicks, NBC News projects.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Hilgers (R)
85% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 45,636

Nebraska Republican Primary Results

OmahaLincoln
85%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams79.8% in
  • Antelope76.5% in
  • Arthur59.2% in
  • Banner72.1% in
  • Blaine43.4% in
gop
Mike HilgersHilgers
67.1%
146,525
Percent
  • 68.6%
  • 66.6%
  • 60%
  • 59.5%
  • 63.6%
Votes
  • 2,971
  • 767
  • 81
  • 100
  • 82
gop
Jennifer HicksHicks
32.9%
71,785
Percent
  • 31.4%
  • 33.4%
  • 40%
  • 40.5%
  • 36.4%
Votes
  • 1,359
  • 385
  • 54
  • 68
  • 47
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
54
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
85%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 79.8% in
  • 76.5% in
  • 59.2% in
  • 72.1% in
  • 43.4% in

