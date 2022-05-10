IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Nebraska Governor Primary Election Results: Pillen wins GOP primary, to face state Sen. Blood, NBC News projects

Nebraska’s GOP primary for governor was won by University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who beat businessman Charles Herbster and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, NBC News projects. Herbster was backed by former President Donald Trump, while term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts backed Pillen. 

In the Democratic primary, state Sen. Carol Blood defeated Roy Harris.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Blood (D)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining Less than 500

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Pillen (R)
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 2,106

Nebraska Democratic Primary Results

OmahaLincoln
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams95% in
  • Antelope67.7% in
  • Arthur95% in
  • Banner95% in
  • Blaine66.7% in
dem
Carol BloodBlood
87%
82,496
Percent
  • 85.4%
  • 68.8%
  • 16.7%
  • 57.1%
  • 83.3%
Votes
  • 1,173
  • 75
  • 1
  • 4
  • 5
dem
Roy HarrisHarris
11.3%
10,740
Percent
  • 12.4%
  • 31.2%
  • 83.3%
  • 42.9%
  • 16.7%
Votes
  • 171
  • 34
  • 5
  • 3
  • 1
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
1.7%
1,574
Percent
  • 2.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 30
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 67.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 66.7% in

Nebraska Republican Primary Results

OmahaLincoln
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams95% in
  • Antelope95% in
  • Arthur80.7% in
  • Banner95% in
  • Blaine53.2% in
gop
Jim PillenPillen
33.8%
88,577
Percent
  • 38.5%
  • 45.9%
  • 53.3%
  • 51.5%
  • 28.5%
Votes
  • 2,086
  • 691
  • 98
  • 118
  • 45
gop
Charles HerbsterHerbster
30.2%
79,086
Percent
  • 31.4%
  • 34.2%
  • 24.5%
  • 37.1%
  • 39.9%
Votes
  • 1,705
  • 515
  • 45
  • 85
  • 63
gop
Brett LindstromLindstrom
25.7%
67,378
Percent
  • 20.7%
  • 13.3%
  • 11.4%
  • 4.8%
  • 14.6%
Votes
  • 1,122
  • 200
  • 21
  • 11
  • 23
gop
Theresa ThibodeauThibodeau
6.1%
15,862
Percent
  • 5.5%
  • 3.9%
  • 7.1%
  • 2.2%
  • 11.4%
Votes
  • 297
  • 59
  • 13
  • 5
  • 18
gop
Breland RidenourRidenour
1.7%
4,534
Percent
  • 1.4%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.3%
Votes
  • 75
  • 13
  • 2
  • 2
  • 2
gop
Michael ConnelyConnely
1.1%
2,799
Percent
  • 1.3%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.5%
  • 2.6%
  • 2.5%
Votes
  • 71
  • 12
  • 1
  • 6
  • 4
gop
Donna CarpenterCarpenter
0.6%
1,534
Percent
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.3%
Votes
  • 29
  • 7
  • 1
  • 2
  • 2
gop
Lela McNinchMcNinch
0.4%
1,135
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 1.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 19
  • 3
  • 2
  • 0
  • 1
gop
Troy WentzWentz
0.3%
689
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.5%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 14
  • 5
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
300
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 7
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 80.7% in
  • 95% in
  • 53.2% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

