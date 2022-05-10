IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Nebraska House Primary Election Results

Nebraska has three U.S. House seats. Key races to watch include the Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District, where candidates are competing to replace former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from Congress after being convicted for lying to federal agents about illegal campaign donations.

Winner
3 / 3 DEM House races called
Winner
3 / 3 GOP House races called
Nebraska Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • P. Pansing Brooks
    86.4%
    30,291
  • J. Zakaria
    13.1%
    4,611
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • T. Vargas
    69.3%
    28,547
  • A. Shelton
    30.7%
    12,644
99% in
House 3
H 3
98% in
  • D. Else
    52.3%
    8,707
  • D. Wik
    47.7%
    7,953
98% in

Nebraska Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • M. Flood
    73.4%
    58,619
  • J. Fortenberry
    11.9%
    9,520
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • D. Bacon
    INCUMBENT
    77.1%
    49,537
  • S. Kuehl
    22.9%
    14,686
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • A. Smith
    INCUMBENT
    76%
    89,258
  • M. Calhoun
    24%
    28,162
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

