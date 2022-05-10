IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Nebraska Secretary of State Primary Election Results: Enven wins GOP primary, NBC News projects

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen fended off a challenge from Robert Borer and Rex Schroder, both who have charged Evnen with being insufficiently supportive of former President Donald Trump.

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Evnen (R)
85% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 47,094

Nebraska Republican Primary Results

OmahaLincoln
85%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams78.7% in
  • Antelope75.9% in
  • Arthur65.8% in
  • Banner79.8% in
  • Blaine44.4% in
gop
Incumbent
Bob EvnenEvnen
43.6%
94,594
Percent
  • 41.8%
  • 31.9%
  • 46.7%
  • 58.1%
  • 39.4%
Votes
  • 1,783
  • 365
  • 70
  • 108
  • 52
gop
Robert BorerBorer
32.2%
69,805
Percent
  • 29.2%
  • 47.5%
  • 28.7%
  • 16.7%
  • 22.7%
Votes
  • 1,248
  • 543
  • 43
  • 31
  • 30
gop
Rex SchroderSchroder
24.2%
52,449
Percent
  • 29%
  • 20.6%
  • 24.7%
  • 25.3%
  • 37.9%
Votes
  • 1,238
  • 235
  • 37
  • 47
  • 50
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
58
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
85%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 78.7% in
  • 75.9% in
  • 65.8% in
  • 79.8% in
  • 44.4% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

