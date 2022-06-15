Nevada Attorney General Primary Election Results

Nevada Democratic Primary results
38%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Carson City0% in
- Churchill0% in
- Clark54.7% in
- Douglas0% in
- Elko0% in
dem
IncumbentAaron FordFord
80.8%
55,782
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 80.8%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 55,782
- 0
- 0
dem
Stuart MacKieMacKie
12.9%
8,896
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 12.9%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 8,896
- 0
- 0
dem
None of these candidatescandidates
6.3%
4,383
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 6.3%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 4,383
- 0
- 0
38%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 54.7% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
Nevada Republican Primary results
77%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Carson City76.2% in
- Churchill76.1% in
- Clark88.7% in
- Douglas47.1% in
- Elko87.1% in
gop
Sigal ChattahChattah
51%
86,711
Percent
- 52.8%
- 52.1%
- 50.1%
- 58%
- 53%
Votes
- 3,046
- 1,933
- 50,066
- 3,660
- 2,459
gop
Tisha BlackBlack
39.9%
67,750
Percent
- 36.9%
- 37.6%
- 42%
- 33.9%
- 34.4%
Votes
- 2,130
- 1,393
- 41,964
- 2,137
- 1,598
gop
None of these candidatescandidates
9.1%
15,470
Percent
- 10.3%
- 10.3%
- 7.9%
- 8.1%
- 12.5%
Votes
- 593
- 383
- 7,861
- 509
- 582
77%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 76.2% in
- 76.1% in
- 88.7% in
- 47.1% in
- 87.1% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
