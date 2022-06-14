Nevada Governor Primary Election Results: GOP voters choose Joe Lombardo to face Sisolak

Nevada Democratic Primary results
65%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Carson City77% in
- Churchill77.8% in
- Clark69.2% in
- Douglas46.2% in
- Elko86.1% in
dem
IncumbentSteve SisolakSisolak
88.7%
103,193
Percent
- 88.8%
- 79.3%
- 89.5%
- 90.4%
- 67.8%
Votes
- 2,799
- 685
- 78,099
- 1,557
- 662
dem
Tom CollinsCollins
7.5%
8,753
Percent
- 7.1%
- 10.9%
- 7%
- 5.5%
- 22.7%
Votes
- 225
- 94
- 6,151
- 95
- 222
dem
None of these candidatescandidates
3.8%
4,407
Percent
- 4.1%
- 9.8%
- 3.5%
- 4.1%
- 9.4%
Votes
- 128
- 85
- 3,032
- 71
- 92
Nevada Republican Primary results
79%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Carson City77.7% in
- Churchill77.1% in
- Clark91.4% in
- Douglas48.2% in
- Elko89.4% in
gop
Joe LombardoLombardo
38.4%
66,984
Percent
- 24.8%
- 18.4%
- 45.4%
- 29.1%
- 22.4%
Votes
- 1,458
- 692
- 46,708
- 1,878
- 1,068
gop
Joey GilbertGilbert
27.6%
48,156
Percent
- 30.4%
- 35.5%
- 23.9%
- 29.3%
- 42.8%
Votes
- 1,789
- 1,333
- 24,583
- 1,889
- 2,040
gop
Dean HellerHeller
13.5%
23,556
Percent
- 25.4%
- 29.9%
- 8.6%
- 17.5%
- 20.7%
Votes
- 1,494
- 1,122
- 8,825
- 1,131
- 988
gop
John LeeLee
8.4%
14,730
Percent
- 3.5%
- 3.9%
- 11.5%
- 2.4%
- 2.8%
Votes
- 204
- 146
- 11,812
- 153
- 134
gop
Guy NohraNohra
3.7%
6,393
Percent
- 3%
- 4.3%
- 4%
- 2.7%
- 1.6%
Votes
- 176
- 163
- 4,067
- 172
- 74
gop
Fred SimonSimon
2.7%
4,666
Percent
- 7.1%
- 2.2%
- 1.1%
- 14.4%
- 2.7%
Votes
- 416
- 84
- 1,112
- 931
- 127
gop
Tom HeckHeck
1.9%
3,325
Percent
- 1.3%
- 2.3%
- 1.9%
- 1.4%
- 2%
Votes
- 79
- 85
- 1,995
- 91
- 94
gop
None of these candidatescandidates
1.6%
2,841
Percent
- 2.5%
- 1.8%
- 1.4%
- 1.4%
- 1.8%
Votes
- 145
- 69
- 1,410
- 93
- 85
gop
Eddie HamiltonHamilton
0.6%
1,010
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.7%
Votes
- 19
- 12
- 651
- 21
- 32
gop
Amber WhitleyWhitley
0.5%
875
Percent
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.7%
Votes
- 36
- 13
- 521
- 29
- 32
gop
William Dock WallsWalls
0.3%
513
Percent
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 25
- 7
- 346
- 15
- 11
gop
Gary EvertsenEvertsen
0.3%
450
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.9%
Votes
- 12
- 11
- 234
- 13
- 41
gop
Seven Achilles EvansEvans
0.2%
379
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 10
- 2
- 231
- 13
- 16
gop
Edward O'BrienO'Brien
0.2%
336
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 13
- 8
- 171
- 9
- 12
gop
Barak ZilberbergZilberberg
0.1%
258
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 6
- 4
- 176
- 4
- 3
gop
Stanleigh LusakLusak
0.1%
181
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 4
- 7
- 104
- 4
- 7
79%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 77.7% in
- 77.1% in
- 91.4% in
- 48.2% in
- 89.4% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)