Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Nevada House Primary Election Results

Winner
4 / 4 DEM House races called
Winner
4 / 4 GOP House races called
Nevada Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
72% in
  • D. Titus
    INCUMBENT
    82.4%
    25,026
  • A. Vilela
    17.6%
    5,358
72% in
House 2
H 2
48% in
  • E. Krause
    47.1%
    11,301
  • T. Hanifan
    14.7%
    3,533
48% in
House 3
H 3
64% in
  • S. Lee
    INCUMBENT
    89.4%
    25,871
  • R. Hynes
    10.6%
    3,070
64% in
House 4
H 4
0% in
  • S. Horsford
    INCUMBENT
    0%
    0
0% in

Nevada Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
88% in
  • M. Robertson
    30.3%
    10,189
  • D. Brog
    17.3%
    5,806
88% in
House 2
H 2
65% in
  • M. Amodei
    INCUMBENT
    54.3%
    33,638
  • D. Tarkanian
    33.1%
    20,482
65% in
House 3
H 3
83% in
  • A. Becker
    65%
    23,111
  • J. Kovacs
    11.1%
    3,959
83% in
House 4
H 4
88% in
  • S. Peters
    48%
    17,652
  • A. Black
    41.1%
    15,133
88% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

