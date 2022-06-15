Nevada Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Nevada Democratic Primary results
63%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Carson City75% in
- Churchill76.4% in
- Clark67.8% in
- Douglas44.9% in
- Elko82.4% in
dem
IncumbentLisa Cano BurkheadBurkhead
55.7%
63,347
Percent
- 55.4%
- 47.5%
- 55.9%
- 56.7%
- 43.1%
Votes
- 1,700
- 403
- 47,833
- 949
- 403
dem
Debra MarchMarch
25%
28,497
Percent
- 23%
- 28.4%
- 25.9%
- 17.8%
- 19.2%
Votes
- 706
- 241
- 22,131
- 298
- 179
dem
Kimi ColeCole
7.6%
8,698
Percent
- 10.8%
- 8.5%
- 6.9%
- 14.6%
- 13.4%
Votes
- 332
- 72
- 5,944
- 244
- 125
dem
None of these candidatescandidates
7%
7,938
Percent
- 6.9%
- 10.7%
- 6.5%
- 6.9%
- 15.3%
Votes
- 211
- 91
- 5,543
- 115
- 143
dem
Eva ChaseChase
4.7%
5,328
Percent
- 3.9%
- 4.8%
- 4.8%
- 4.1%
- 9%
Votes
- 120
- 41
- 4,115
- 69
- 84
Nevada Republican Primary results
77%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Carson City76.4% in
- Churchill76.3% in
- Clark88.9% in
- Douglas47.3% in
- Elko87.5% in
gop
Stavros AnthonyAnthony
30.8%
52,451
Percent
- 16.3%
- 17.8%
- 39%
- 18.5%
- 14.4%
Votes
- 940
- 663
- 39,075
- 1,172
- 669
gop
Tony GradyGrady
24.6%
41,900
Percent
- 35.9%
- 35.2%
- 19.4%
- 44.5%
- 37.2%
Votes
- 2,075
- 1,309
- 19,405
- 2,816
- 1,735
gop
John MillerMiller
16.1%
27,392
Percent
- 17.7%
- 19.9%
- 14.5%
- 15.7%
- 15.3%
Votes
- 1,021
- 740
- 14,486
- 996
- 715
gop
Dan SchwartzSchwartz
12.7%
21,602
Percent
- 15.2%
- 9.8%
- 12.8%
- 9.3%
- 10.4%
Votes
- 880
- 364
- 12,805
- 586
- 484
gop
None of these candidatescandidates
8%
13,613
Percent
- 8.9%
- 10.6%
- 6.2%
- 7.3%
- 13%
Votes
- 512
- 393
- 6,185
- 465
- 608
gop
Mack MillerMiller
4%
6,752
Percent
- 2.9%
- 3%
- 4.4%
- 2%
- 4.7%
Votes
- 168
- 111
- 4,433
- 125
- 218
gop
M. Kameron HawkinsHawkins
2.3%
3,897
Percent
- 2.3%
- 2.9%
- 1.9%
- 2.1%
- 3.5%
Votes
- 132
- 107
- 1,912
- 133
- 164
gop
Peter PavonePavone
1.7%
2,835
Percent
- 1%
- 0.9%
- 1.9%
- 0.7%
- 1.5%
Votes
- 56
- 32
- 1,906
- 42
- 69
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)