Nevada Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Nevada Republican Primary results
Jim MarchantMarchant
38%
64,047
Percent
- 39.9%
- 31.5%
- 39%
- 40.8%
- 28.7%
Votes
- 2,307
- 1,166
- 38,452
- 2,558
- 1,327
Jesse HawHaw
20.1%
33,886
Percent
- 25%
- 24.9%
- 16.6%
- 24.2%
- 13.7%
Votes
- 1,443
- 923
- 16,414
- 1,518
- 633
Richard ScottiScotti
16%
26,985
Percent
- 12.6%
- 15.4%
- 18.5%
- 14.9%
- 18.5%
Votes
- 727
- 569
- 18,200
- 936
- 856
None of these candidatescandidates
8.2%
13,866
Percent
- 9.1%
- 11.6%
- 6.9%
- 8.9%
- 15%
Votes
- 527
- 431
- 6,793
- 555
- 694
Kristopher DahirDahir
6.4%
10,842
Percent
- 6.5%
- 8%
- 5.4%
- 5.2%
- 8%
Votes
- 376
- 295
- 5,345
- 325
- 371
John Cardiff GerhardtGerhardt
5%
8,493
Percent
- 4.5%
- 5.5%
- 4.9%
- 3.9%
- 12.4%
Votes
- 258
- 202
- 4,848
- 242
- 573
Gerard RamalhoRamalho
4.4%
7,430
Percent
- 1%
- 1.3%
- 6.5%
- 1.1%
- 1.7%
Votes
- 56
- 47
- 6,450
- 66
- 79
Socorro KeenanKeenan
1.9%
3,124
Percent
- 1.5%
- 1.9%
- 2.2%
- 1.1%
- 2.1%
Votes
- 89
- 72
- 2,122
- 69
- 96
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)