Nevada Senate Primary Election Results: Cortez Masto to face Laxalt in November

Nevada Democratic Primary results
- Carson City77% in
- Churchill77.8% in
- Clark69.2% in
- Douglas46.2% in
- Elko85.8% in
IncumbentCatherine Cortez MastoMasto
90.3%
105,071
- 2,906
- 753
- 78,770
- 1,608
- 759
Corey ReidReid
2.9%
3,419
- 78
- 22
- 2,694
- 24
- 57
None of these candidatescandidates
2.6%
3,038
- 64
- 47
- 2,109
- 44
- 74
Stephanie KashetaKasheta
2.1%
2,427
- 38
- 16
- 1,922
- 22
- 38
Allen RheinhartRheinhart
2.1%
2,394
- 66
- 26
- 1,760
- 23
- 44
Nevada Republican Primary results
- Carson City77.9% in
- Churchill77.2% in
- Clark91.1% in
- Douglas48.1% in
- Elko89.4% in
Adam LaxaltLaxalt
56.1%
97,830
- 3,063
- 2,233
- 59,819
- 3,026
- 2,769
Sam BrownBrown
34.1%
59,469
- 2,379
- 1,267
- 31,370
- 3,061
- 1,563
Sharelle MendenhallMendenhall
3.2%
5,604
- 78
- 37
- 4,414
- 66
- 79
None of these candidatescandidates
2.6%
4,454
- 194
- 102
- 2,359
- 146
- 145
Bill ConradConrad
1.5%
2,665
- 79
- 57
- 1,741
- 82
- 73
Bill HockstedlerHockstedler
1.2%
2,111
- 57
- 30
- 1,397
- 28
- 57
Paul RodriguezRodriguez
0.8%
1,405
- 32
- 24
- 967
- 21
- 46
Tyler PerkinsPerkins
0.4%
679
- 12
- 11
- 448
- 8
- 24
Carlo PoliakPoliak
0.1%
230
- 5
- 3
- 156
- 5
- 4
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)