New Hampshire Senate Primary Election Results

New Hampshire Democratic Primary Results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
Township
- Acworth0% in
- Albany0% in
- Alexandria0% in
- Allenstown0% in
- Alstead0% in
dem
IncumbentMaggie HassanHassan
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Paul KrautmannKrautmann
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
John RiggieriRiggieri
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
New Hampshire Republican Primary Results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
Township
- Acworth0% in
- Albany0% in
- Alexandria0% in
- Allenstown0% in
- Alstead0% in
gop
Donald BolducBolduc
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Chuck MorseMorse
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Kevin SmithSmith
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Bruce FentonFenton
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Vikram MansharamaniMansharamani
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Gerard BeloinBeloin
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
John BermanBerman
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Dennis LamareLamare
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Edmond LaplanteLaplante
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Andy MartinMartin
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Tejasinha SivalingamSivalingam
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0.0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
More Senate primary resultsGo to full calendar
9/13New Hampshire8/23Florida8/16Alaska8/9Connecticut8/9Vermont8/9Wisconsin8/2Arizona8/2Kansas8/2Missouri8/2Washington7/19Maryland6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/14Nevada6/14North Dakota6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/3Indiana5/3Ohio