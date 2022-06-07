IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

New Jersey House Primary Election Results

Winner
12 / 12 DEM House races called
Winner
11 / 12 GOP House races called

New Jersey Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
87% in
  • D. Norcross
    INCUMBENT
    77.3%
    43,096
  • M. DeSantis
    22.7%
    12,662
87% in
House 2
H 2
89% in
  • T. Alexander
    61.9%
    16,494
  • C. Rush
    38.1%
    10,171
89% in
House 3
H 3
79% in
  • A. Kim
    INCUMBENT
    92.4%
    38,117
  • R. Hendler
    7.6%
    3,117
79% in
House 4
H 4
90% in
  • M. Jenkins
    100%
    22,558
90% in
House 5
H 5
76% in
  • J. Gottheimer
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    19,051
76% in

New Jersey Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
89% in
  • C. Gustafson
    68.8%
    12,904
  • D. Galdo
    31.2%
    5,848
89% in
House 2
H 2
91% in
  • J. Van Drew
    INCUMBENT
    86.1%
    35,252
  • J. Barker
    7.7%
    3,160
91% in
House 3
H 3
79% in
  • B. Healey
    52.8%
    16,669
  • I. Smith
    38.3%
    12,079
79% in
House 4
H 4
93% in
  • C. Smith
    INCUMBENT
    58.1%
    32,939
  • M. Crispi
    36.6%
    20,730
93% in
House 5
H 5
78% in
  • F. Pallotta
    50.3%
    15,676
  • N. De Gregorio
    45.6%
    14,201
78% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

