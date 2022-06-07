IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

New Mexico Attorney General Primary Election Results

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Torrez (D)
99% of expected vote in
New Mexico Democratic Primary Results

AlbuquerqueSanta Fe
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Bernalillo95% in
  • Catron95% in
  • Chaves95% in
  • Cibola95% in
  • Colfax95% in
dem
Raul TorrezTorrez
53.5%
73,177
Percent
  • 56.3%
  • 56.9%
  • 56.4%
  • 56.3%
  • 54.2%
Votes
  • 27,519
  • 107
  • 731
  • 1,039
  • 624
dem
Brian ColonColon
46.5%
63,624
Percent
  • 43.7%
  • 43.1%
  • 43.6%
  • 43.7%
  • 45.8%
Votes
  • 21,335
  • 81
  • 566
  • 806
  • 527
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

