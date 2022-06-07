New Mexico Governor Primary Election Results

New Mexico Democratic Primary Results
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Bernalillo94.4% in
- Catron86.7% in
- Chaves95% in
- Cibola80.7% in
- Colfax79% in
dem
IncumbentMichelle Lujan GrishamGrisham
100%
125,032
Percent
- 100%
- 100%
- 100%
- 100%
- 100%
Votes
- 45,445
- 163
- 1,132
- 1,482
- 909
New Mexico Republican Primary Results
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Bernalillo95% in
- Catron95% in
- Chaves95% in
- Cibola95% in
- Colfax95% in
gop
Mark RonchettiRonchetti
58.4%
69,874
Percent
- 62.7%
- 67.2%
- 54.5%
- 73.7%
- 69.3%
Votes
- 21,840
- 642
- 4,438
- 799
- 766
gop
Rebecca DowDow
15.6%
18,649
Percent
- 7.7%
- 17.7%
- 20.7%
- 9%
- 9.5%
Votes
- 2,689
- 169
- 1,688
- 98
- 105
gop
Gregory ZanettiZanetti
13.8%
16,542
Percent
- 20.2%
- 6.9%
- 7.3%
- 10.2%
- 10.9%
Votes
- 7,054
- 66
- 596
- 111
- 120
gop
Jay BlockBlock
10.7%
12,844
Percent
- 7.2%
- 6.7%
- 17.1%
- 5.4%
- 8.9%
Votes
- 2,524
- 64
- 1,390
- 58
- 98
gop
Ethel MahargMaharg
1.5%
1,840
Percent
- 2.1%
- 1.6%
- 0.3%
- 1.7%
- 1.4%
Votes
- 731
- 15
- 26
- 18
- 16
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)