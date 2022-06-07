IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

New Mexico House Primary Election Results

Winner
3 / 3 DEM House races called
Winner
3 / 3 GOP House races called
housegovernorattorney generallt. governor

New Mexico Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • M. Stansbury
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    44,133
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • G. Vasquez
    76.1%
    24,005
  • D. Patel
    23.9%
    7,528
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • T. Leger Fernandez
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    46,842
99% in

New Mexico Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • M. Garcia Holmes
    60.4%
    30,355
  • L. Sanchez
    39.6%
    19,903
99% in
House 2
H 2
82% in
  • Y. Herrell
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    28,611
82% in
House 3
H 3
87% in
  • A. Martinez Johnson
    100%
    28,707
87% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/21Virginia6/14Maine6/14Nevada6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7Montana6/7New Jersey6/7New Mexico6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/10Nebraska5/10West Virginia5/3Indiana5/3Ohio3/1Texas