Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Thornton (R)
90% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 12,316

New Mexico Republican Primary Results

AlbuquerqueSanta Fe
90%
expected
vote in
County
  • Bernalillo87.4% in
  • Catron95% in
  • Chaves94.5% in
  • Cibola94.1% in
  • Colfax94.9% in
gop
Ant ThorntonThornton
59.7%
64,310
Percent
  • 54.3%
  • 49.8%
  • 70.2%
  • 53.8%
  • 60.9%
Votes
  • 17,114
  • 412
  • 3,674
  • 523
  • 611
gop
Peggy Muller-AragonMuller-Aragon
40.3%
43,374
Percent
  • 45.7%
  • 50.2%
  • 29.8%
  • 46.2%
  • 39.1%
Votes
  • 14,402
  • 415
  • 1,563
  • 450
  • 392
90%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 87.4% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.5% in
  • 94.1% in
  • 94.9% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

