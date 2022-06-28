New York Governor Primary Election Results

New York Democratic Primary Results
78%
County
- Albany75.6% in
- Allegany72.2% in
- Bronx60.4% in
- Brooklyn82.7% in
- Broome99% in
dem
IncumbentKathy HochulHochul
67.8%
585,359
Percent
- 75.6%
- 82.2%
- 66.8%
- 52.8%
- 78.2%
Votes
- 13,285
- 597
- 35,202
- 78,177
- 4,858
dem
Jumaane WilliamsWilliams
19.2%
165,669
Percent
- 11.2%
- 8.4%
- 21.2%
- 38.6%
- 10.1%
Votes
- 1,970
- 61
- 11,189
- 57,100
- 626
dem
Thomas SuozziSuozzi
13%
112,353
Percent
- 13.2%
- 9.4%
- 11.9%
- 8.6%
- 11.8%
Votes
- 2,317
- 68
- 6,270
- 12,802
- 732
78%
- 75.6% in
- 72.2% in
- 60.4% in
- 82.7% in
- 99% in
New York Republican Primary Results
74%
County
- Albany70% in
- Allegany70% in
- Bronx70.1% in
- Brooklyn70% in
- Broome99% in
gop
Lee ZeldinZeldin
43.9%
195,276
Percent
- 45.2%
- 43.4%
- 23.5%
- 33.4%
- 35.7%
Votes
- 2,374
- 1,123
- 807
- 3,623
- 3,331
gop
Andrew GiulianiGiuliani
22.8%
101,530
Percent
- 17.8%
- 17.1%
- 45.8%
- 48.6%
- 17.8%
Votes
- 934
- 444
- 1,574
- 5,268
- 1,663
gop
Rob AstorinoAstorino
18.6%
82,897
Percent
- 15.7%
- 20.5%
- 24.1%
- 11.3%
- 17.7%
Votes
- 825
- 531
- 829
- 1,229
- 1,647
gop
Harry WilsonWilson
14.7%
65,404
Percent
- 21.3%
- 19%
- 6.5%
- 6.7%
- 28.7%
Votes
- 1,118
- 491
- 223
- 730
- 2,678
74%
- 70% in
- 70% in
- 70.1% in
- 70% in
- 99% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)