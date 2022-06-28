IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 7:05 AM ET

New York Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Delgado (D)
75% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 276,813

New York Democratic Primary Results

  • Albany74.4% in
  • Allegany64% in
  • Bronx58.3% in
  • Brooklyn79.5% in
  • Broome97.5% in
Antonio DelgadoDelgado
61.1%
502,568
  • 81.8%
  • 66%
  • 68.4%
  • 50.3%
  • 69.3%
  • 14,150
  • 425
  • 34,799
  • 71,710
  • 4,196
dem
Ana Maria ArchilaArchila
24.8%
203,789
  • 12.7%
  • 21.3%
  • 16.2%
  • 36.8%
  • 18.2%
  • 2,199
  • 137
  • 8,253
  • 52,446
  • 1,102
dem
Diana ReynaReyna
14.2%
116,830
  • 5.5%
  • 12.7%
  • 15.3%
  • 12.8%
  • 12.6%
  • 952
  • 82
  • 7,803
  • 18,274
  • 761
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

