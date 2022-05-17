North Carolina House Primary Election Results

North Carolina has 13 U.S. House seats. In the closely-watched GOP primary to represent the 11th Congressional District, first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 8th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 8th and 9th Congressional Districts.