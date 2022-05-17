IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

North Carolina House Primary Election Results

North Carolina has 13 U.S. House seats. In the closely-watched GOP primary to represent the 11th Congressional District, first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no  coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 8th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 8th and 9th Congressional Districts.

Winner
9 / 9 DEM House races called
Winner
13 / 13 GOP House races called
North Carolina Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • D. Davis
    63.2%
    42,681
  • E. Smith
    31.1%
    21,002
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • B. Gaskins
    80.8%
    23,051
  • J. Swartz
    19.2%
    5,495
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • V. Foushee
    46.1%
    40,806
  • N. Allam
    37%
    32,731
99% in
House 7
H 7
99% in
  • C. Graham
    31.2%
    13,054
  • C. Evans
    29.3%
    12,263
99% in
House 10
H 10
99% in
  • P. Genant
    77.5%
    13,028
  • M. Felder
    22.5%
    3,790
99% in

North Carolina Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • S. Smith
    31.4%
    13,621
  • S. Roberson
    26.7%
    11,603
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • C. Villaverde
    55.1%
    19,650
  • M. Ganorkar
    25.6%
    9,133
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • G. Murphy
    INCUMBENT
    75.7%
    50,124
  • T. Cowden
    14.1%
    9,331
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • C. Geels
    64.5%
    19,645
  • R. Thomas
    35.5%
    10,793
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • V. Foxx
    INCUMBENT
    76.6%
    61,680
  • M. Ackerman
    23.4%
    18,868
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

