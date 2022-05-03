IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Ohio House Primary Election Results

Ohio has 15 U.S. House seats. Key primary races to watch include the Democratic contest in the 11th Congressional District, where Rep. Shontel Brown faces a rematch against Nina Turner, a progressive activist, and the GOP race in the 9th Congressional District, where three Republicans are seeking the chance to challenge Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in the House.

Winner
15 / 15 DEM House races called
Winner
15 / 15 GOP House races called
Ohio Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
96% in
  • G. Landsman
    100%
    27,895
96% in
House 2
H 2
94% in
  • S. Meadows
    72.1%
    11,553
  • A. Darnowsky
    27.9%
    4,468
94% in
House 3
H 3
98% in
  • J. Beatty
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    47,211
98% in
House 4
H 4
96% in
  • T. Wilson
    51.5%
    10,804
  • J. Sites
    48.5%
    10,160
96% in
House 5
H 5
93% in
  • C. Swartz
    55.2%
    14,420
  • M. Heberling
    44.8%
    11,726
93% in

Ohio Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
98% in
  • S. Chabot
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    44,909
  • J. Giroux
    0%
    0 votes
98% in
House 2
H 2
98% in
  • B. Wenstrup
    INCUMBENT
    77.3%
    56,169
  • J. Condit
    12.6%
    9,156
98% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • L. Stahley
    100%
    29,756
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • J. Jordan
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    85,277
99% in
House 5
H 5
82% in
  • B. Latta
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    69,301
82% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

