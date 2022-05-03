IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Ohio Secretary of State Primary Election Results: LaRose wins GOP nomination

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, backed by former President Donald Trump’s backing, fended off a primary challenge from John Adams.

The Democratic candidate, Chelsea Clark, faced no opponent. NBC News will not display results in that race.

LaRose (R)
Frank LaRoseLaRose
64.7%
607,144
John AdamsAdams
35.3%
331,814
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

