Last update 7:05 AM ET

Oklahoma Attorney General Primary Election Results

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Drummond (R)
98% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 5,537

Oklahoma Republican Primary Results

98%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adair97.6% in
  • Alfalfa98.4% in
  • Atoka97% in
  • Beaver97.5% in
  • Beckham97.5% in
Gentner DrummondDrummond
50.9%
180,338
Percent
  • 50.6%
  • 51.7%
  • 63.8%
  • 60.2%
  • 51.9%
Votes
  • 919
  • 641
  • 621
  • 407
  • 1,117
Incumbent
John O'ConnorO'Connor
49.1%
174,125
Percent
  • 49.4%
  • 48.3%
  • 36.2%
  • 39.8%
  • 48.1%
Votes
  • 896
  • 599
  • 353
  • 269
  • 1,036
How are votes in Oklahoma cast?

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.

Republicans

Break down votes by

Election Day
315,304votes
(89%)
Top Candidate
G. Drummond
Early In Person
20,027votes
(6%)
Top Candidate
G. Drummond
Early by Mail
14,824votes
(4%)
Top Candidate
G. Drummond
99% of votes broken out by vote type as of now

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Attorney General primary results

