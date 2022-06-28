Oklahoma Attorney General Primary Election Results

Oklahoma Republican Primary Results
98%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adair97.6% in
- Alfalfa98.4% in
- Atoka97% in
- Beaver97.5% in
- Beckham97.5% in
gop
Gentner DrummondDrummond
50.9%
180,338
Percent
- 50.6%
- 51.7%
- 63.8%
- 60.2%
- 51.9%
Votes
- 919
- 641
- 621
- 407
- 1,117
gop
IncumbentJohn O'ConnorO'Connor
49.1%
174,125
Percent
- 49.4%
- 48.3%
- 36.2%
- 39.8%
- 48.1%
Votes
- 896
- 599
- 353
- 269
- 1,036
How are votes in Oklahoma cast?
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Republicans
Election Day
315,304votes
(89%)
Top Candidate
G. Drummond
Early In Person
20,027votes
(6%)
Top Candidate
G. Drummond
Early by Mail
14,824votes
(4%)
Top Candidate
G. Drummond
99% of votes broken out by vote type as of now
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
