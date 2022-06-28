IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 7:05 AM ET

Oklahoma House Primary Election Results

Winner
4 / 4 GOP House races called
senatehousegovernorattorney general

Oklahoma Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
Runoff
Advancing candidate
  • A. Frix
    14.7%
    11,330
  • J. Brecheen
    13.8%
    10,573
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
  • F. Lucas
    INCUMBENT
    61.1%
    44,417
  • W. Burleson
    30.6%
    22,239
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • T. Cole
    INCUMBENT
    69.8%
    43,872
  • J. Taylor
    27%
    16,971
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • S. Bice
    INCUMBENT
    68.4%
    51,589
  • S. Banks
    31.6%
    23,876
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

