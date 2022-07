IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oklahoma Senate Primary Election Results See the Oklahoma Senate special election results here. Democratic Primary Results Runoff Horn (D) Bollinger (D) advance 99% of expected vote in 163,063 Estimated remaining 4,937 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Lankford (R) 99% of expected vote in 358,225 Estimated remaining 1,775 Oklahoma Democratic Primary Results Oklahoma City Tulsa 99 %

expected

vote in County Adair 99 % in

Alfalfa 95.3 % in

Atoka 98.2 % in

Beaver 96.3 % in

Beckham 98.7 % in Percent 49.9 %

26.6 %

17.7 %

28.8 %

21.6 % Votes 456

38

86

15

111







Percent 13.2 %

17.5 %

15.2 %

17.3 %

39.2 % Votes 121

25

74

9

201







Percent 17.8 %

18.9 %

27 %

15.4 %

10.9 % Votes 163

27

131

8

56







Percent 5.7 %

9.8 %

11.9 %

15.4 %

10.1 % Votes 52

14

58

8

52







Percent 11.2 %

23.8 %

23.3 %

21.2 %

14.2 % Votes 102

34

113

11

73







Percent 2.2 %

3.5 %

4.9 %

1.9 %

3.9 % Votes 20

5

24

1

20















99 %

expected

vote in % in 99 % in

95.3 % in

98.2 % in

96.3 % in

98.7 % in Show all Counties Oklahoma Republican Primary Results