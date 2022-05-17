IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Oregon Governor Primary Election Results

Former state House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic nomination, while Republicans have a field of 19 vying to challenge her in November.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Kotek (D)
79% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 123,928

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Drazan (R)
82% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 80,239

Oregon Democratic Primary Results

PortlandEugeneSalem
79%
expected
vote in
County
  • Baker78.3% in
  • Benton85.1% in
  • Clackamas80.2% in
  • Clatsop72.4% in
  • Columbia63.4% in
dem
Tina KotekKotek
57.7%
274,456
Percent
  • 39.4%
  • 63.4%
  • 52.4%
  • 53.6%
  • 43.9%
Votes
  • 352
  • 9,118
  • 25,443
  • 2,442
  • 2,015
dem
Tobias ReadRead
32.7%
155,457
Percent
  • 42.7%
  • 27.9%
  • 38.8%
  • 36.9%
  • 40.2%
Votes
  • 381
  • 4,004
  • 18,836
  • 1,681
  • 1,847
dem
Patrick StarnesStarnes
2.2%
10,462
Percent
  • 4.7%
  • 2.5%
  • 1.8%
  • 2%
  • 3.2%
Votes
  • 42
  • 359
  • 871
  • 92
  • 149
dem
George CarrilloCarrillo
2%
9,331
Percent
  • 3.7%
  • 1.8%
  • 1.8%
  • 2%
  • 2.6%
Votes
  • 33
  • 253
  • 883
  • 90
  • 121
dem
Michael TrimbleTrimble
1%
4,979
Percent
  • 1.6%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.2%
Votes
  • 14
  • 155
  • 394
  • 31
  • 57
dem
John SweeneySweeney
0.9%
4,181
Percent
  • 1.3%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.4%
Votes
  • 12
  • 74
  • 450
  • 40
  • 65
dem
Julian BellBell
0.8%
3,915
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 1%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.5%
  • 1.3%
Votes
  • 6
  • 146
  • 339
  • 24
  • 58
dem
Wilson BrightBright
0.5%
2,299
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
Votes
  • 2
  • 48
  • 285
  • 22
  • 33
dem
Dave StaufferStauffer
0.5%
2,293
Percent
  • 1.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.1%
Votes
  • 12
  • 45
  • 229
  • 28
  • 49
dem
Ifeanyichukwu DiruDiru
0.4%
1,765
Percent
  • 0.8%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.7%
  • 1%
Votes
  • 7
  • 40
  • 164
  • 32
  • 45
dem
Keisha MerchantMerchant
0.4%
1,746
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 3
  • 37
  • 183
  • 21
  • 28
dem
Genevieve WilsonWilson
0.3%
1,576
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 8
  • 37
  • 144
  • 20
  • 28
dem
Michael CrossCross
0.3%
1,335
Percent
  • 0.8%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.7%
Votes
  • 7
  • 17
  • 156
  • 14
  • 34
dem
David BeemBeem
0.3%
1,297
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.8%
Votes
  • 8
  • 24
  • 138
  • 10
  • 39
dem
Peter HallHall
0.2%
980
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.5%
Votes
  • 6
  • 19
  • 83
  • 5
  • 23
79%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 78.3% in
  • 85.1% in
  • 80.2% in
  • 72.4% in
  • 63.4% in

Oregon Republican Primary Results