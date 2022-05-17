IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Oregon House Primary Election Results

Oregon has six U.S. House seats. Key races to watch Tuesday include a pair of Democratic primaries — one a crowded race in the 6th Congressional District where a crypto billionaire has spent millions, and the other in the 7th Congressional District that’s become somewhat of a proxy battle between the national party’s moderate and progressive wings.

Winner
6 / 6 DEM House races called
Winner
6 / 6 GOP House races called
Oregon Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
77% in
  • S. Bonamici
    INCUMBENT
    88.5%
    80,097
  • S. Phillips
    8.6%
    7,792
77% in
House 2
H 2
62% in
  • J. Yetter
    70.5%
    27,741
  • A. Prine
    29.5%
    11,630
62% in
House 3
H 3
75% in
  • E. Blumenauer
    INCUMBENT
    94.7%
    96,240
  • J. Polhemus
    5.3%
    5,372
75% in
House 4
H 4
83% in
  • V. Hoyle
    64%
    56,104
  • D. Canning
    16.2%
    14,227
83% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • J. McLeod-Skinner
    55%
    46,762
  • K. Schrader
    INCUMBENT
    45%
    38,315
99% in

Oregon Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
54% in
  • C. Mann
    68.4%
    19,513
  • A. Murray
    31.6%
    9,006
54% in
House 2
H 2
77% in
  • C. Bentz
    INCUMBENT
    75.3%
    66,810
  • M. Cavener
    19.5%
    17,297
77% in
House 3
H 3
43% in
  • J. Harbour
    100%
    17,997
43% in
House 4
H 4
76% in
  • A. Skarlatos
    100%
    58,482
76% in
House 5
H 5
81% in
  • L. Chavez-DeRemer
    43%
    30,337
  • J. Crumpacker
    29.2%
    20,583
81% in

