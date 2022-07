State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a far-right Republican who built a large following seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania, is the GOP nominee for governor, NBC News projected Tuesday.

He'll face Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general who ran unopposed, in November.

Should Mastriano, who received former President Donald Trump's last minute backing on Saturday, prevail in the general election, he would have the ability to appoint a secretary of state to oversee elections.