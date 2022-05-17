IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Pennsylvania House Primary Election Results

Pennsylvania has 17 U.S. House seats after redistricting. NBC News will not have coverage for races where no candidate has qualified for the primary ballot, which includes the Democratic primaries in the 13th, 14th and 15th Congressional Districts, and the Republican primary in the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts.

Winner
14 / 14 DEM House races called
Winner
16 / 16 GOP House races called
Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • A. Ehasz
    100%
    79,418
99% in
House 2
H 2
65% in
  • B. Boyle
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    53,825
65% in
House 3
H 3
96% in
  • D. Evans
    INCUMBENT
    75.7%
    97,709
  • A. Hunt
    19.9%
    25,712
96% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • M. Dean
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    96,624
99% in
House 5
H 5
97% in
  • M. Scanlon
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    79,759
97% in

Pennsylvania Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • B. Fitzpatrick
    INCUMBENT
    65.6%
    60,456
  • A. Entin
    34.4%
    31,769
99% in
House 2
H 2
59% in
  • A. Bashir
    100%
    11,796
59% in
House 4
H 4
95% in
  • C. Nascimento
    68.8%
    47,151
  • D. Burton
    31.2%
    21,343
95% in
House 5
H 5
75% in
  • D. Galluch
    100%
    55,761
75% in
House 6
H 6
99% in
  • G. Ciarrocchi
    33.1%
    23,344
  • S. Fanelli
    29.9%
    21,129
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

