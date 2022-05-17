IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Candidates for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania run on separate tickets in the primaries, then form a joint ticket for November. The Republican contest features multiple candidates, including former state Rep. Rick Saccone, while the Democratic race includes two current members of the state House of Representatives.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Davis (D)
98% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 62,407

Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
DelRosso (R)
92% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 102,870

Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Results

PhiladelphiaPittsburghHarrisburg
98%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams94.8% in
  • Allegheny94.1% in
  • Armstrong95.2% in
  • Beaver96.3% in
  • Bedford95.3% in
dem
Austin DavisDavis
63%
767,014
Percent
  • 60.7%
  • 86.5%
  • 82.4%
  • 81.4%
  • 70.5%
Votes
  • 3,907
  • 158,662
  • 3,355
  • 13,675
  • 1,334
dem
Brian SimsSims
25.1%
305,664
Percent
  • 25.7%
  • 10.1%
  • 10.6%
  • 12.3%
  • 18.4%
Votes
  • 1,653
  • 18,571
  • 432
  • 2,066
  • 348
dem
Ray SosaSosa
11.9%
144,915
Percent
  • 13.6%
  • 3.4%
  • 7%
  • 6.3%
  • 11.1%
Votes
  • 878
  • 6,216
  • 285
  • 1,054
  • 209
98%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 94.8% in
  • 94.1% in
  • 95.2% in
  • 96.3% in
  • 95.3% in

Pennsylvania Republican Primary Results