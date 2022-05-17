IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Pennsylvania Senate Primary Election Results: Oz wins GOP race, Democrats pick Fetterman

On the Republican side, Mehmet Oz pulled out a victory over Dave McCormick and Kathy Barnette, in a race that was so close a recount was forced. McCormick conceded before the recount was complete.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman fended off challengers to capture the Democratic nomination.

Democratic Primary Results
Projected winner
Fetterman (D)
99% of expected vote in
Republican Primary Results
Projected winner
Oz (R)
99% of expected vote in
senatehousegovernorlt. governor

Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Results

PhiladelphiaPittsburghHarrisburg
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams99% in
  • Allegheny95% in
  • Armstrong99% in
  • Beaver99% in
  • Bedford99% in
dem
John FettermanFetterman
58.6%
752,402
Percent
  • 81.2%
  • 60.5%
  • 65.6%
  • 50.6%
  • 77.6%
Votes
  • 5,538
  • 117,475
  • 2,820
  • 8,855
  • 1,543
dem
Conor LambLamb
26.3%
336,933
Percent
  • 11.5%
  • 35%
  • 30.7%
  • 45.6%
  • 16.4%
Votes
  • 784
  • 68,070
  • 1,321
  • 7,970
  • 327
dem
Malcolm KenyattaKenyatta
10.9%
139,260
Percent
  • 4.4%
  • 3.3%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.6%
  • 2.4%
Votes
  • 301
  • 6,316
  • 46
  • 285
  • 48
dem
Alex KhalilKhalil
4.2%
54,351
Percent
  • 2.9%
  • 1.3%
  • 2.7%
  • 2.2%
  • 3.6%
Votes
  • 201
  • 2,470
  • 115
  • 385
  • 71
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in

Pennsylvania Republican Primary Results