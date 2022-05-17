Pennsylvania Senate Primary Election Results: Oz wins GOP race, Democrats pick Fetterman

Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Results
99%
County
- Adams99% in
- Allegheny95% in
- Armstrong99% in
- Beaver99% in
- Bedford99% in
John FettermanFetterman
58.6%
752,402
- 81.2%
- 60.5%
- 65.6%
- 50.6%
- 77.6%
- 5,538
- 117,475
- 2,820
- 8,855
- 1,543
Conor LambLamb
26.3%
336,933
- 11.5%
- 35%
- 30.7%
- 45.6%
- 16.4%
- 784
- 68,070
- 1,321
- 7,970
- 327
Malcolm KenyattaKenyatta
10.9%
139,260
- 4.4%
- 3.3%
- 1.1%
- 1.6%
- 2.4%
- 301
- 6,316
- 46
- 285
- 48
Alex KhalilKhalil
4.2%
54,351
- 2.9%
- 1.3%
- 2.7%
- 2.2%
- 3.6%
- 201
- 2,470
- 115
- 385
- 71
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in