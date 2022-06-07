IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

South Dakota Governor Primary Election Results

Democratic Primary Results
Smith (D)
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 40,000

Republican Primary Results
Noem (R)
96% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 5,034

South Dakota Democratic Primary Results

Sioux FallsPierre
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Aurora0% in
  • Beadle0% in
  • Bennett0% in
  • Bon Homme0% in
  • Brookings0% in
Jamie SmithSmith
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

South Dakota Republican Primary Results

Sioux FallsPierre
96%
expected
vote in
County
  • Aurora88.8% in
  • Beadle95% in
  • Bennett90.4% in
  • Bon Homme69.4% in
  • Brookings95% in
Kristi NoemNoem
76.4%
91,653
Percent
  • 79.7%
  • 79.2%
  • 88.5%
  • 77.7%
  • 74%
Votes
  • 315
  • 1,403
  • 315
  • 783
  • 2,579
Steve HaugaardHaugaard
23.6%
28,313
Percent
  • 20.3%
  • 20.8%
  • 11.5%
  • 22.3%
  • 26%
Votes
  • 80
  • 369
  • 41
  • 225
  • 906
96%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 88.8% in
  • 95% in
  • 90.4% in
  • 69.4% in
  • 95% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

