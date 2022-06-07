South Dakota Senate Primary Election Results

South Dakota Democratic Primary Results
dem
Brian BengsBengs
South Dakota Republican Primary Results
gop
IncumbentJohn ThuneThune
72.2%
85,610
Percent
- 71.8%
- 79.8%
- 72.2%
- 74.4%
- 73.6%
Votes
- 280
- 1,402
- 249
- 730
- 2,569
gop
Bruce WhalenWhalen
20.3%
24,065
Percent
- 21.5%
- 13.2%
- 21.7%
- 17.4%
- 21.3%
Votes
- 84
- 232
- 75
- 171
- 742
gop
Mark MowryMowry
7.4%
8,826
Percent
- 6.7%
- 6.9%
- 6.1%
- 8.2%
- 5.1%
Votes
- 26
- 122
- 21
- 80
- 179
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)