Last update 8:30 PM ET

Texas AG Primary Election Results: Paxton forced into runoff, NBC News projects

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, was challenged multiple candidates, including Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and Rep. Louie Gohmert. The Democratic primary field was also crowded, with candidates including Joe Jaworski, an attorney and the former mayor of Galveston; Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney; and Rochelle Garza, a former attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Democratic Primary Results
Runoff
Garza (D)
advances
91% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 97,067

Republican Primary Results
Runoff
Paxton (R)
Bush (R)
advance
98% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 59,639

