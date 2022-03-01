IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas House Primary Election Results

Texas has 38 U.S. House seats. Some of the districts are new this year because of redistricting. Key primary races to watch include the rematch in Texas’ 28th Congressional District between incumbent Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros, who challenged him and lost in 2020’s primary.

Winner
31 / 32 DEM House races called
Winner
38 / 38 GOP House races called
Texas Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
Runoff
Advancing candidates
  • J. Jefferson
    45.5%
    7,341
  • V. Dunn
    28%
    4,512
99% in
House 2
H 2
98% in
  • R. Fulford
    100%
    16,638
98% in
House 3
H 3
97% in
  • S. Srivastava
    62%
    13,759
  • D. Shelby
    38%
    8,448
97% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • I. Omere
    100%
    16,380
99% in
House 5
H 5
98% in
  • T. Hill
    52.9%
    10,401
  • K. Bailey
    47.1%
    9,256
98% in

Texas Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • N. Moran
    62.9%
    50,923
  • J. McDaniel
    24.3%
    19,620
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • D. Crenshaw
    INCUMBENT
    74.2%
    44,924
  • J. Ellis
    16.7%
    10,135
99% in
House 3
H 3
99% in
Runoff
Advancing candidates
  • V. Taylor
    INCUMBENT
    48.7%
    31,168
  • K. Self
    26.5%
    16,959
99% in
House 4
H 4
99% in
  • P. Fallon
    INCUMBENT
    58.9%
    41,060
  • D. Thomas
    30.3%
    21,089
99% in
House 5
H 5
99% in
  • L. Gooden
    INCUMBENT
    100%
    47,304
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results