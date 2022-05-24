IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Texas House Runoff Primary Election Results

There are several runoff primaries for House seats, including the heated Democratic contest in the 28th Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate with a muddled record on abortion rights, looks to stave off progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Winner
7 / 7 DEM House races called
Winner
7 / 7 GOP House races called
Texas Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • J. Jefferson
    75.9%
    5,607
  • V. Dunn
    24.1%
    1,783
99% in
House 15
H 15
99% in
  • M. Vallejo
    50.1%
    6,079
  • R. Ramirez
    49.9%
    6,049
99% in
House 21
H 21
99% in
  • C. Zapata
    63.5%
    13,886
  • R. Villarreal
    36.5%
    7,996
99% in
House 24
H 24
63% in
  • J. McDowell
    51.2%
    7,118
  • D. Gay
    48.8%
    6,788
63% in
House 28
H 28
99% in
  • H. Cuellar
    INCUMBENT
    50.3%
    22,901
  • J. Cisneros
    49.7%
    22,612
99% in

Texas Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 7
H 7
99% in
  • J. Teague
    63.6%
    9,152
  • T. Stroud
    36.4%
    5,239
99% in
House 28
H 28
99% in
  • C. Garcia
    56.9%
    8,494
  • S. Whitten
    43.1%
    6,424
99% in
House 29
H 29
99% in
  • R. Schafranek
    60.7%
    2,875
  • J. Garza
    39.3%
    1,859
99% in
House 30
H 30
99% in
  • J. Rodgers
    56.9%
    3,090
  • J. Harris
    43.1%
    2,339
99% in
House 32
H 32
97% in
  • A. Swad
    57%
    6,929
  • J. Webb
    43%
    5,226
97% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

