Texas House Runoff Primary Election Results

Texas Democratic Primary Results
House
House 1
H 199% in
- J. Jefferson75.9%5,607
- V. Dunn24.1%1,783
99% in
House 15
H 1599% in
- M. Vallejo50.1%6,079
- R. Ramirez49.9%6,049
99% in
House 21
H 2199% in
- C. Zapata63.5%13,886
- R. Villarreal36.5%7,996
99% in
House 24
H 2463% in
- J. McDowell51.2%7,118
- D. Gay48.8%6,788
63% in
House 28
H 2899% in
- H. CuellarINCUMBENT50.3%22,901
- J. Cisneros49.7%22,612
99% in
Texas Republican Primary Results
House
House 7
H 799% in
- J. Teague63.6%9,152
- T. Stroud36.4%5,239
99% in
House 28
H 2899% in
- C. Garcia56.9%8,494
- S. Whitten43.1%6,424
99% in
House 29
H 2999% in
- R. Schafranek60.7%2,875
- J. Garza39.3%1,859
99% in
House 30
H 3099% in
- J. Rodgers56.9%3,090
- J. Harris43.1%2,339
99% in
House 32
H 3297% in
- A. Swad57%6,929
- J. Webb43%5,226
97% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)