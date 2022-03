IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results The GOP incumbent, Dan Patrick, faced a handful of long-shot primary challengers. In the Democratic primary, Mike Collier, who challenged Patrick four years ago, advanced to a runoff, NBC News projects. Democratic Primary Results Runoff Collier (D) Beckley (D) advance 91% of expected vote in 995,531 Estimated remaining 104,469 Republican Primary Results Projected winner Patrick (R) 94% of expected vote in 1,845,230 Estimated remaining 124,770 Democratic Lieutenant Governor Results