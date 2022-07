IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Runoff Primary Election Results: Mike Collier to face Dan Patrick in November Mike Collier has won the Democratic runoff primary for the chance to challenge incumbent Dan Patrick in November, NBC News projects. Democratic Primary Results Projected winner Collier (D) 97% of expected vote in 484,056 Estimated remaining 15,944 Texas Democratic Primary Results