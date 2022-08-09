IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 1:28 PM ET

Vermont Governor Primary Election Results

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET

Democratic Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 110,000

Republican Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 60,000

Vermont Democratic Primary results

BurlingtonMontpelier
0%
expected
vote in
Township
  • Addison0% in
  • Albany0% in
  • Alburgh0% in
  • Andover0% in
  • Arlington0% in
dem
Brenda SiegelSiegel
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

Vermont Republican Primary results

BurlingtonMontpelier
0%
expected
vote in
Township
  • Addison0% in
  • Albany0% in
  • Alburgh0% in
  • Andover0% in
  • Arlington0% in
gop
Incumbent
Phil ScottScott
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Stephen BellowsBellows
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Peter DuvalDuval
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

