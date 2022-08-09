Vermont Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

Vermont Democratic Primary results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
Township
- Addison0% in
- Albany0% in
- Alburgh0% in
- Andover0% in
- Arlington0% in
dem
Charlie KimbellKimbell
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Patricia PrestonPreston
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Kitty TollToll
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
David ZuckermanZuckerman
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
Vermont Republican Primary results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
Township
- Addison0% in
- Albany0% in
- Alburgh0% in
- Andover0% in
- Arlington0% in
gop
Joe BenningBenning
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Gregory ThayerThayer
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)