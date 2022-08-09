IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 1:28 PM ET

Vermont Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET

Democratic Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 110,000

Vermont Democratic Primary results

0%
expected
vote in
dem
Sarah Copeland HanzasHanzas
0%
0
Percent
Votes
dem
John OdumOdum
0%
0
Percent
Votes
dem
Chris WintersWinters
0%
0
Percent
Votes
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
Votes
0%
expected
vote in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More Secretary of State primary results

