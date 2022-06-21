IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Virginia House Primary Election Results

Winner
1 / 1 DEM House race called
Winner
4 / 4 GOP House races called

Virginia Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 8
H 8
99% in
  • D. Beyer
    INCUMBENT
    77.4%
    37,922
  • V. Virasingh
    22.6%
    11,076
99% in

Virginia Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • J. Kiggans
    55.6%
    23,119
  • J. Bell
    27.1%
    11,268
99% in
House 3
H 3
94% in
  • T. Namkung
    60.5%
    6,258
  • T. Engquist
    39.5%
    4,090
94% in
House 6
H 6
99% in
  • B. Cline
    INCUMBENT
    82.2%
    19,575
  • M. Hale
    17.8%
    4,228
99% in
House 7
H 7
99% in
  • Y. Vega
    28.9%
    10,875
  • D. Anderson
    23.8%
    8,925
99% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

