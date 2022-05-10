IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

West Virginia House Primary Election Results

West Virginia has two U.S. House seats after losing one based on the results of the 2020 census. In the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Alex Mooney, backed by former President Donald Trump, prevailed over Rep. David McKinley.

Winner
2 / 2 DEM House races called
Winner
2 / 2 GOP House races called

West Virginia Democratic Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
99% in
  • L. Watson
    100%
    32,329
99% in
House 2
H 2
99% in
  • B. Wendell
    57.2%
    22,010
  • A. Dwyer
    42.8%
    16,493
99% in

West Virginia Republican Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
98% in
  • C. Miller
    INCUMBENT
    66.4%
    41,571
  • S. Fuller
    9.8%
    6,130
98% in
House 2
H 2
97% in
  • A. Mooney
    INCUMBENT
    54.2%
    44,806
  • D. McKinley
    INCUMBENT
    35.6%
    29,442
97% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

More House primary results

Go to full calendar
6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/21Virginia6/14Maine6/14Nevada6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7Montana6/7New Jersey6/7New Mexico6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/10Nebraska5/10West Virginia5/3Indiana5/3Ohio3/1Texas