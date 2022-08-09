IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 1:31 PM ET

Wisconsin Senate Primary Election Results

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET

Democratic Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 600,000

Republican Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 550,000

Wisconsin Democratic Primary results

MilwaukeeMadison
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams0% in
  • Ashland0% in
  • Barron0% in
  • Bayfield0% in
  • Brown0% in
dem
Mandela BarnesBarnes
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Sarah GodlewskiGodlewski
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Alex LasryLasry
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Kou LeeLee
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Tom NelsonNelson
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Steven OlikaraOlikara
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Peter PeckarskyPeckarsky
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Darrell WilliamsWilliams
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

Wisconsin Republican Primary results

MilwaukeeMadison
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams0% in
  • Ashland0% in
  • Barron0% in
  • Bayfield0% in
  • Brown0% in
gop
Incumbent
Ron JohnsonJohnson
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
David SchroederSchroeder
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

