Wisconsin Senate Primary Election Results

Wisconsin Democratic Primary results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adams0% in
- Ashland0% in
- Barron0% in
- Bayfield0% in
- Brown0% in
dem
Mandela BarnesBarnes
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Sarah GodlewskiGodlewski
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Alex LasryLasry
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Kou LeeLee
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Tom NelsonNelson
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Steven OlikaraOlikara
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Peter PeckarskyPeckarsky
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Darrell WilliamsWilliams
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
dem
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
Wisconsin Republican Primary results
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adams0% in
- Ashland0% in
- Barron0% in
- Bayfield0% in
- Brown0% in
gop
IncumbentRon JohnsonJohnson
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
David SchroederSchroeder
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
Votes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
- 0% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
More Senate primary resultsGo to full calendar
8/9Connecticut8/9Vermont8/9Wisconsin8/2Arizona8/2Kansas8/2Missouri8/2Washington7/19Maryland6/28Colorado6/28Illinois6/28Oklahoma6/28Utah6/14Nevada6/14North Dakota6/14South Carolina6/7California6/7Iowa6/7South Dakota5/24Alabama5/24Arkansas5/24Georgia5/17Idaho5/17Kentucky5/17North Carolina5/17Oregon5/17Pennsylvania5/3Indiana5/3Ohio