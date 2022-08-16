IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:32 PM ET

Wyoming Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET

Republican Primary Results
0% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 125,000

housegovernorsec. of state

Wyoming Republican Primary results

CheyenneCasper
0%
expected
vote in
County
  • Albany0% in
  • Big Horn0% in
  • Campbell0% in
  • Carbon0% in
  • Converse0% in
gop
Mark ArmstrongArmstrong
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Chuck GrayGray
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Tara NethercottNethercott
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
gop
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
0
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
0%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in
  • 0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

