IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 29, 11:13 AM ET

Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.

Winner
1 / 1 House race called

Alaska Primary results

House
district
% in
House 1
H 1
95% in
Advancing candidates
  • R
    S. Palin
    27%
    43,601
  • R
    N. Begich
    19.1%
    30,861
  • O
    A. Gross
    other
    12.6%
    20,392
  • D
    M. Peltola
    10.1%
    16,265
95% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results