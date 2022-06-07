California Senate Primary Special Election Results

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican candidate Mark Meuser advance, NBC News projects.

This is a special election to decide who continues serving out Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, which ends this year. Padilla was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Harris, previously a Democratic senator, was elected to the vice presidency.

The other Senate contest on the ballot (results found here) is the regularly scheduled primary to decide the candidates who will vie for a six-year term that begins in January.

The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.