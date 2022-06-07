IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California Senate Primary Special Election Results

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican candidate Mark Meuser advance, NBC News projects.

This is a special election to decide who continues serving out Vice President Kamala Harris’ term, which ends this year. Padilla was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Harris, previously a Democratic senator, was elected to the vice presidency.

The other Senate contest on the ballot (results found here) is the regularly scheduled primary to decide the candidates who will vie for a six-year term that begins in January. 

The top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

Padilla (D)
Meuser (R)
  • Alameda60.3% in
  • Alpine95% in
  • Amador95% in
  • Butte95% in
  • Calaveras95% in
Alex PadillaPadilla
55%
2,434,422
  • 72.3%
  • 56.2%
  • 34%
  • 38.6%
  • 33.7%
  • 115,135
  • 269
  • 4,597
  • 17,177
  • 4,893
Mark MeuserMeuser
21.7%
961,588
  • 11.4%
  • 25.3%
  • 35%
  • 28.6%
  • 36.2%
  • 18,137
  • 121
  • 4,729
  • 12,722
  • 5,259
James BradleyBradley
7.2%
318,382
  • 3.8%
  • 5.2%
  • 11.4%
  • 13.2%
  • 10.7%
  • 5,974
  • 25
  • 1,538
  • 5,853
  • 1,548
Jon ElistElist
6%
265,840
  • 1.9%
  • 2.3%
  • 10%
  • 7.4%
  • 9.6%
  • 3,024
  • 11
  • 1,347
  • 3,289
  • 1,387
Timothy UrsichUrsich
3.5%
153,331
  • 4%
  • 4.2%
  • 2.2%
  • 5.2%
  • 3.1%
  • 6,393
  • 20
  • 291
  • 2,293
  • 451
Dan O'DowdO'Dowd
2.9%
126,807
  • 3.2%
  • 0.8%
  • 1.5%
  • 2.7%
  • 2%
  • 5,159
  • 4
  • 200
  • 1,180
  • 296
Myron HallHall
2.2%
97,526
  • 1.5%
  • 2.7%
  • 4.5%
  • 2.5%
  • 3.1%
  • 2,445
  • 13
  • 609
  • 1,099
  • 453
Daphne BradfordBradford
1.6%
72,062
  • 1.9%
  • 3.3%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.5%
  • 2,959
  • 16
  • 211
  • 853
  • 221
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

