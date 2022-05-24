IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

Minnesota House Primary Special Election Results

This special election is to fill the vacancy in the 1st Congressional District, after the death of GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn earlier this year.

Winner
1 / 1 DEM House race called
Winner
1 / 1 GOP House race called

Minnesota Democratic Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1 Special Primary
H 1
98% in
  • J. Ettinger
    64.1%
    12,272
  • S. Brakebill-Hacke
    13.2%
    2,537
98% in

Minnesota Republican Primary Results

House
district
% in
House 1 Special Primary
H 1
98% in
  • B. Finstad
    38.1%
    13,695
  • J. Munson
    36.9%
    13,268
98% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results