Last update June 29, 10:14 AM ET

Oklahoma Senate Primary Special Election Results

See the Oklahoma Senate primary election results here.

Republican Primary Results
Runoff
Mullin (R)
Shannon (R)
advance
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 2,394

Oklahoma Republican Primary Results

Oklahoma CityTulsa
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adair99% in
  • Alfalfa98.7% in
  • Atoka99% in
  • Beaver97.3% in
  • Beckham97.9% in
gop
Markwayne MullinMullin
43.6%
155,997
Percent
  • 76.9%
  • 34.5%
  • 77.5%
  • 41.7%
  • 39.4%
Votes
  • 1,430
  • 429
  • 775
  • 281
  • 853
gop
T.W. ShannonShannon
17.5%
62,712
Percent
  • 5.8%
  • 17.2%
  • 6.6%
  • 18.8%
  • 20%
Votes
  • 107
  • 214
  • 66
  • 127
  • 433
gop
Nathan DahmDahm
11.9%
42,638
Percent
  • 4.4%
  • 11.7%
  • 4.3%
  • 6.8%
  • 6.1%
Votes
  • 81
  • 146
  • 43
  • 46
  • 133
gop
Luke HollandHolland
11.3%
40,322
Percent
  • 5.8%
  • 16%
  • 2.6%
  • 6.7%
  • 13.5%
Votes
  • 107
  • 199
  • 26
  • 45
  • 291
gop
Scott PruittPruitt
5%
18,040
Percent
  • 3.1%
  • 8.1%
  • 2.9%
  • 8.9%
  • 8.5%
Votes
  • 57
  • 101
  • 29
  • 60
  • 183
gop
Randy GrellnerGrellner
4.4%
15,779
Percent
  • 1%
  • 3.6%
  • 0.9%
  • 4.6%
  • 4%
Votes
  • 18
  • 45
  • 9
  • 31
  • 86
gop
Laura MorenoMoreno
1.8%
6,593
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 2.3%
  • 0.9%
  • 1%
  • 1.7%
Votes
  • 17
  • 28
  • 9
  • 7
  • 37
gop
Jessica GarrisonGarrison
1.7%
6,104
Percent
  • 0.8%
  • 3%
  • 1.1%
  • 4.3%
  • 2.5%
Votes
  • 14
  • 37
  • 11
  • 29
  • 55
gop
Alex GrayGray
0.9%
3,060
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.2%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.1%
Votes
  • 7
  • 8
  • 2
  • 8
  • 24
gop
John TompkinsTompkins
0.7%
2,331
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.5%
Votes
  • 7
  • 16
  • 7
  • 10
  • 33
gop
Adam HolleyHolley
0.5%
1,871
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 1%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.8%
Votes
  • 5
  • 4
  • 10
  • 4
  • 17
gop
Michael CoibionCoibion
0.4%
1,259
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 1%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.8%
  • 0.3%
Votes
  • 7
  • 12
  • 9
  • 12
  • 6
gop
Paul RoyseRoyse
0.3%
900
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 2.1%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 2
  • 4
  • 4
  • 14
  • 12
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 98.7% in
  • 99% in
  • 97.3% in
  • 97.9% in

How are votes in Oklahoma cast?

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.

Republicans

Break down votes by

Election Day
318,131votes
(89%)
Top Candidate
M. Mullin
Early In Person
20,173votes
(6%)
Top Candidate
M. Mullin
Early by Mail
14,875votes
(4%)
Top Candidate
M. Mullin
99% of votes broken out by vote type as of now

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

